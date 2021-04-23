Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Adsense 300×250

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding promotional interviews, and it is a mood in and of itself.

Swara Bhasker and Kareena Kapoor Khan met while working on Rhea Kapoor’s film Veere Di Wedding and quickly became best friends. The film was a success, and the audience admired their friendship. Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Swara Kapoor formed a close bond of friendship, affection, and mutual admiration as a result of that film.

Kareena could be seen spacing out several times in the video, reacting instead to the interviewer by assessing her co-stars’ expressions at the time of the question. With Kareena zoning out, the video puts a lot of funny thoughts on the text.