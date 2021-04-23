Taimoor Ali Khan wants to stay fit like her Mom

Adsense 300×250

Fitness enthusiastic, gym freaking personality and a new mom Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shares a very cute picture of her four years old son Taimoor Ali Khan on her Instagram account with the caption, ‘’stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap…you’ll never know’’

It seems like Taimoor Ali Khan also wants to stay fit like her mom.

After delivering her second baby boy Kareena Kapoor Khan is rarely spotted at the gym but she will be returning soon into her fitness routine.

After showing this picture her fans fall in love with the cuteness of her son and they show their affection of love by commenting on her Instagram post.