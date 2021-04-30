Take a look at these adorable couple’s photos

Adsense 300×250

The cute vacation photos of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh would make you want to pack your bags and travel after the pandemic. Take a look ahead to see what I’m talking about.

One of the cutest couples in the entertainment industry is Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. After making their relationship official, the two surprised their fans by announcing their marriage. On the sets of their album, Nehu Da Vyah, Neha and Rohanpreet met for the first time, and both of them felt an immediate attraction to each other. On October 24, 2020, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara, followed by Hindu rituals in the evening of the same day. Although they both work extremely hard in order to be as well-known and influential as they are,

Here are some cute and beautiful pictures of this adorable couple