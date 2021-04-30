What Priyanka Chopra thinks about ‘Success’

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood Diva Priyanka Chopra always inspires people with her motivational videos and messages.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas lives life on her own terms and has always followed her heart.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a big name in Bollywood and Hollywood.

The over achiever has been making the headlines for requesting the American government to share their vaccines with India.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed a lot about her journey from being a simple girl in India to becoming a global icon.

Here are some inspirational quotes of Priyanka Chopra that will defiantly inspires a lot people

“Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling”.

“No matter where you go in life or who you get married to, you have to be financially independent, whether you use it or not”.

“You don’t know what curves life will throw at you. You should have the ability to take care of yourself and the people you love”.

“Life just keeps moving. You have to keep your blinkers on. Find what you do best and keep moving”.

“There’s only one you. Understand who you are, your uniqueness”.

“No one can tell you how much you can do. You have to set your own standards”.

“The one thing I wear best is my confidence. That’s what I’d recommend to everyone”.

“Courage comes from knowing your truth and standing up for it, only then is it special”.

“It’s okay to not know what you want, as long as you know what you don’t want”.