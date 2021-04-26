Will Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh be quitting social media?

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has announced her temporary break from social media.

The Indian actress shared a story to her Instagram account to announce the news to her fans.

Fatima Sana Shaikh said in her Instagram story, “Taking a break from social media

Stay safe guys.”

The Bollywood actress urged her fans and friends to stay safe in the dangerous times of the global coronavirus epidemic.

The Bollywood actress did not mention the reason for taking a break from social media or when she will return back to it.

Fatima Sana Shaikh had recently reported that she had fallen prey to Covid-19 of which she made the announcement on her Instagram story.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys.”,” she wrote.