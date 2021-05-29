Double Click 728 x 90
Ace Bollywood Producer Ryan Stephen Succumbs To COVID Complications

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 03:13 pm
Ryan Ivan Stephen Dies

Bollywood’s famed producer Ryan Ivan Stephen has succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden demise of the producer has left the entire industry mourning the loss.

Ryan Stephen was also associated with filmmaker Karan Johar’s production house in the past. His best works were Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani, the short film ‘Devi’ and more.
Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs expressed deep sorrow on social media after hearing about Ryan’s untimely demise.

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of Ryan that read, “Rip Ryan’.

Ryan Stephen

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed shock at his untimely demise and said that he would miss his good ‘friend’. The Satya star described him as a ‘gentle soul’.

Actress Kiara Advani too revived him and shared his picture on her gram with a caption: “Our dearest Ryan gone too soon”.

Ryan Stephen

Other Bollywood celebrities are heartbroken after the ace producer passes away after reportedly contracting Covid-19.

