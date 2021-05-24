Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares pics from her mother’s 70th Birthday

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates her mother Vrindra Rai’s 70th Birthday with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya on Sunday night.
The Hum Ap k Hain Kon actress took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of her mother’s birthday celebration with a sweet birthday note.
She wrote, “Happy 70th Birthday Dearest Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. We love youuu infinitely. You are our world. God bless you our angel.”
She also shared another picture of her family, she wrote, “Happy 70th Birthday Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. Love youuu.”
After this endearing post her fans start dropping well wishes to her mother in the comment section.