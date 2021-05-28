Double Click 728 x 90
Amitabh Bachchan buys new apartment worth millions of rupees

Raba Noor

28th May, 2021. 09:12 pm
Amitabh Bachchan bought an apartment

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has bought a new apartment worth INR 31 crore.

According to a report, Amitabh Bachchan has bought a duplex apartment in the posh area of Mumbai with an area of 5184 square feet while the price of this apartment is 60 thousand Indian rupees per square foot.

The apartment is located on the 27th and 28th floors of the project in a posh area.

The total value of the apartment is 31 crore Indian rupees, while Amitabh has also deposited 62 lakh Indian rupees in the form of stamp duty on the apartment.

Along with this apartment, they have also been given parking for 6 vehicles while the project also has apartments for actress Sunny Leone and other actors.

According to reports, Sunny Leone had bought an apartment in the same complex for Rs 160 million in March.

Furthermore, Big B has 5 more bungalows in Mumbai including ‘Jalsa’.

