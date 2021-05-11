Amitabh Bachchan Has Donated INR15 Crore towards Covid-19 relief work

As the second wave of coronavirus has wreaked havoc in India, many Bollywood celebrities are donating a handsome amount of money for the COVID-19 relief work.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he has contributed and donated about 15 crore rupees.

In his latest blog, Big B said,

“In this battle against this virus, many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees.”

“Of course such figures are beyond my means, but I work and labor and resolve to dig into my earnings for those that need it most and with the kindness of the Almighty have been able to give this amount,” the Pink actor added.

Amitabh Bachchan also provided an update on pending efforts.

“The Oxygen Concentrators, another dire need, has also been put on a very fast track through suppliers from the overseas companies. Also, I am happy to state that the 20 ventilators that I had ordered from overseas have started to arrive,” Sholay actor added.

Amitabh highlighted his charitable endeavors during the pandemic after being repeatedly accused of negligence on social media.