Anushka & Virat Decide To Keep Their Daughter Away From Spotlight & Social Media

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 02:26 pm
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli

Bollywood’s power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have decided not to show their daughter Vamika on social media and want to keep her away from the spotlight.

Virat Kohli, during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, disclosed the meaning of Vamika.

A fan asked Virat, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?”

Responding to it, Virat said “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Note that Virat and Anushka had become parents to their first daughter on January 11, 2021.

Sharing the news on social media, the Indian cricketer wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Ever since announcing her pregnancy, the actress had been sharing her thoughts about this new journey in life.

She had shared a photo flaunting her baby bump and wrote, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

