Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has bought a luxurious sky-villa in one of Mumbai’s posh locales in Bandra, neighbouring his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

According to media reports, the actor has shucked out an estimated amount of 20 to 23 crore for the purchase of the villa.

Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika and other Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor are now neighbours to him.

He has invested in the property at the 26-floor tall, 81 Aureate in the Bandra West, reports added.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had detailed his obesity days and how he overcomes them.

Recently, Arjun discussed his struggles during an interview with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

He said, “It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16 years old.”

“When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating,” he added.

“Fast food culture came into India at that point in time and fast food is fast food, you can go after school and keep eating. And it is very difficult to let go because eventually there is nobody to stop you beyond a point,” said the Ki & Ka starlet.