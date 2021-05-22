Double Click 970×250

Bollywood Singer Shreya Ghoshal Welcomes Baby Boy

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 07:57 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shreya Ghoshal

Renowned Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal is blessed with a baby boy on Saturday.

The Teri Ore singer took to her social media handle and announced the news. She wrote,

God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Earlier, Shreya Ghoshal had said in her Instagram message that ” Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!
@shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Shreya, who has sung in countless Bollywood movies, has been awarded several trophies in her life for her melodious and mesmerizing voice which intoxicates the listeners.

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Radhika Apte
6 hours ago
Actress Radhika Apte Gets Her First Dose Of COVID-19

Bollywood celebrity Radhika Apte takes her first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine...
Suhana Khan
6 hours ago
Suhana Khan Gets Showered With Birthday Love From Her Besties

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns 21 today, here are some cute...
Suhana Khan Birthday
9 hours ago
Friends & Fans Extend Sweet Wishes On Suhana Khan’s 21st birthday

The very attractive Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood's Shahrukh Khan, is celebrating...
Radhika Apte nude clip
1 day ago
Indian film actress Radhika Apte reacts to her leaked nude clip

Indian film actress Radhika Apte said that the film ‘Parched’ directed by...
Fatima Shaikh
1 day ago
What stopped Fatima Shaikh from washing her hands the whole day?

Indian film actress Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she once touched Shah...
Arijit Singh mother
2 days ago
Indian Singer Arijit Singh’s Mother Passes Away

Renowned Indian singer and musician Arijit Singh's mother has passed away. According...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Schools to remain closed
9 mins ago
Schools To Remain Closed In Areas With High COVID positivity rate

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Saturday has directed provinces...
New airline for Pakistan
22 mins ago
Pakistan Launches New Private Airline for Gilgit, Skardu & Chitral

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has on Saturday announces to operate...
Engin Altan Duzyatan
26 mins ago
Video: Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul Bey Shows Off His Golf Skills

There is nothing that the Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan is not...
Govt. To Not Allow RRR Project To Fall Victim To Any Conspiracy: Ghulam Sarwar
31 mins ago
Govt. To Not Allow RRR Project To Fall Victim To Any Conspiracy: Ghulam Sarwar

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government has...