Bollywood Singer Shreya Ghoshal Welcomes Baby Boy

Renowned Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal is blessed with a baby boy on Saturday.

The Teri Ore singer took to her social media handle and announced the news. She wrote,

“God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

Earlier, Shreya Ghoshal had said in her Instagram message that ” Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!

@shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

Shreya, who has sung in countless Bollywood movies, has been awarded several trophies in her life for her melodious and mesmerizing voice which intoxicates the listeners.