Check out the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez, upcoming track 'Paani Paani'

Raba Noor

28th May, 2021. 11:52 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez, upcoming track ‘Paani Paani’

After the major success of ‘Genda Phool’, Jacqueline and Badshah reunite again for their new upcoming song, ‘Paani Paani‘.

The track has been written, composed, and sung by Badshah, featuring Aastha Gill of ‘DJ Waley Babu’ fame. The video was shot in February 2021, between the scenic beauties of sand dunes in Rajasthan.

Recently, Jacqueline took to Instagram and shared the poster of the track ‘Paani Paani’.

Badshah dropped a comment and lauded Jacqueline’s comeback after a while and wrote, “The queen is back” using the queen emoticon.

Her fans also dropped several best wishes and wrote they were waiting for the new track.

On the work side, Jacqueline Fernandez is all prepped for her movie Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Cirkus starring alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

 

