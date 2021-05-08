Bollywood’s outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut tested positive for the deadly COVID-19, she shared the news via her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana informed fans that she has contracted the novel Coronavirus a she felt a “slight burning sensation in her eyes”.

“I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.

I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people,” wrote the actress along with her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Earlier, Twitter had announced the permanent suspension of the account of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. She made some controversial tweets regarding the violence in the state of West Bengal.

Kangana Ranaut, a supporter of India’s hardline Hindu nationalist ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, posted some provocative tweets about the violence in the state of West Bengal, which led to the suspension of her Twitter account.

Twitter says the actress’s account has consistently violated Twitter’s “hate and indecent treatment policies, which is why this action has been taken.”

To which the Queen starlet has reacted to the suspension on her account by Twitter.

“Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do,” said Kangana in a statement.

“Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering,” she continued.