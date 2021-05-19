Cyclone Tauktae Destroyed Rakhi Sawant’s House

Cyclone Tauktae has wreaked havoc in India, destroying more than 16,000 houses and severely damaging communications in the state of Gujarat.

According to the details, Cyclone Tauktae has damaged Rakhi Sawant’s house too.

Talking to Indian journalists, actress Rakhi Sawant said that her roof collapsed due to the storm in Mumbai, India yesterday.

She recently built a balcony of her new house which was destroyed by the storm and as she had to place 4 buckets under the roof to collect water dripping from it.

The actress said that she is very sad and that is why she did not want to leave the house.

“Corona has already wreaked havoc in India and now this storm too, India is similarly short of oxygen and from above this storm has now knocked down our plants and trees as well,” said Bigg Boss contestant.