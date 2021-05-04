Double Click 970×250

Deepika Padukone’s Entire Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 08:10 pm
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s entire family has contracted the coronavirus.

According to Indian media, former Indian badminton player and Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore while the actress’ sister and mother also tested positive with COVID-19.

Indian media has quoted sources as saying that Deepika Padukone also tested positive and she is still at her mother’s house in Bangalore.

No further details have been revealed about Deepika Padukone’s health, while no information has been received from her husband actor Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, a close friend of Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone has told the media that Prakash’s condition is better and he can be sent home in 2-3 days.

