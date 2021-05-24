Do You Know What is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s favourite meal?

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Kareen Kapoor shared an Instagram story featuring a delicious South Indian meal and described it to be her favourite.

In her story, she wrote, “My favourite meal” followed by a heart emoji.

In the picture, we can see rice, sambar and aviyal on the side served on a banana leaf, just the traditional way.

Take a look at the soul-soothing meal:

The meal was prepared for the Ki & Ka star by Chef Marina Balakrishnan- the founder of Mumbai’s popular South Indian restaurant ‘Oottupura’.

The ones who love South Indian meal can exactly relate to Kareena when she terms this meal to be her ‘favourite’

In the meantime, Kareena has been sharing posts on the Covid-19 pandemic on Instagram. On Sunday, she shared a public service announcement by the Mumbai Police that includes her and Saif.

The poster reminded everybody to put on a mask and mentioned, “Agar tum masks neeche ‘Kareena’ toh bohot un-‘Saif’ scenario ho sakta hai.”

On the work side, Kareena can be sharing a screen with Amir Khan in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is slated for a theatrical launch this Christmas.