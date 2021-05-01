Adsense 970×250

Famed Bollywood Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Passes Away; Celebs Express Shock

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 11:50 am
Adsense 300×600
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away
Adsense 300×250

Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who rose to fame with his stellar acting performances in the films, has died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 52.

Condolences began to pour in from several Bollywood celebrities, fans and fellow stars after the sad news of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s demise broke out.

Bikramjeet was admitted to Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital where he took his last breath.

The popular actor was also an ex-army officer who joined the industry after his retirement.

His untimely demise has left each and every person from the industry in shock as they began to pay tribute to the late actor.

Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to express his shock and grief over the unrepairable loss.

Manoj wrote, “Oh my god!!! What a sad news !!! We knew each other for 14 yrs since the making of 1971 ! REST IN PEACE MAJOR !!! So Shocking!!!.” Mukesh Chhabra also expressed his grief over the loss of the actor. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with him Bypass Road, penned a note. He wrote, “Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years.  He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you.”

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s Career

The popular actor remained part of both the films and television shows. His TV shows include: Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Special Ops was loved.

His acclaimed acting skills has left a lasting imprint on people mind’s from the industry with his hit films like Page 3, The Ghazi Attack, 2 States, Murder 2, Bypass Road and many more.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

John Abraham
13 hours ago
John Abraham Hands Over His Social Media Handles To NGOs

Bollywood actor John Abraham has handed over his social media accounts to...
Sugandha Mishra
13 hours ago
Female Comedian Sugandha Mishra’s Wedding Photos Make Rounds On Internet

Sugandha Mishra and actor Sanket Bhosle, who gained fame from India's popular...
Shooter Dadi
14 hours ago
India’s “Shooter Dadi” Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Chandro Tomar, popularly known as Shooter Dadi in India, also died at...
Hina Khan
15 hours ago
What changes did Hina Khan make to her Instagram bio?

Leading Indian actress Hina Khan, who made her mark from the small...
Amitabh Bachchan suicide
19 hours ago
Do You Know Amitabh Bachchan Had Committed Suicide?

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was thinking of committing suicide at some point...
Priyanka Chopra
24 hours ago
What Priyanka Chopra thinks about ‘Success’

Bollywood Diva Priyanka Chopra always inspires people with her motivational videos and...

Recent News

US India travel Ban
22 mins ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On India To Limit COVID Spread; Students, Journalists Exempted

The United States (US) has imposed a new travel ban on India...
Saudi Crown Prince meets US envoy for Yemen
1 hour ago
Saudi Crown Prince, US Envoy For Yemen Reach political solution To End Yemen’s civil war

Saudi Arabia's Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman held a meeting with Special...
COVID Variants from Brazil and South Africa
1 hour ago
More Contagious South African, Brazilian COVID variants Detected in Pakistan

Amidst the third deadly COVID-19 wave in Pakistan, health officials have found...
NCOC Decides To inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May
2 hours ago
NCOC Notifies to reduce inbound international travel for 15 days

Pakistan has on Saturday decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5th...