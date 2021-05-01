Adsense 300×250

Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who rose to fame with his stellar acting performances in the films, has died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 52.

Condolences began to pour in from several Bollywood celebrities, fans and fellow stars after the sad news of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s demise broke out.

Bikramjeet was admitted to Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital where he took his last breath.

The popular actor was also an ex-army officer who joined the industry after his retirement.

His untimely demise has left each and every person from the industry in shock as they began to pay tribute to the late actor.

Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to express his shock and grief over the unrepairable loss.

Manoj wrote, “Oh my god!!! What a sad news !!! We knew each other for 14 yrs since the making of 1971 ! REST IN PEACE MAJOR !!! So Shocking!!!.” Mukesh Chhabra also expressed his grief over the loss of the actor. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with him Bypass Road, penned a note. He wrote, “Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you.”

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s Career

The popular actor remained part of both the films and television shows. His TV shows include: Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Special Ops was loved.

His acclaimed acting skills has left a lasting imprint on people mind’s from the industry with his hit films like Page 3, The Ghazi Attack, 2 States, Murder 2, Bypass Road and many more.