Double Click 970×250

Film ‘Radhe’ made a unique earning record on the first day of release

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 11:36 am
Adsense 300×600
Radhe earning

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe’ made Rs 60,000 of earning from cinemas during the global coronavirus epidemic.

Salman Khan‘s film ‘Radhe’ was released on online streaming platforms on eid owing to Covid-19 restrictions. The film was only released in 3 cinemas in the Indian state of Tripura due to the corona lockdown.

Due to the coronavirus curfew, only 11 film shows are being shown in cinemas daily. According to foreign media reports, the film made Rs 10,432 on the first day, Rs 22,518 on the second day, Rs 13,485 on the third day and Rs 13,485 on the fourth day.

Thus, in 4 days, the total earning of the film ‘Radhe’ was 59 thousand 920 Indian rupees.

On the other hand, the movie ‘Radhe’ has been viewed more than 4 million times on the first day of its release on an online platform, which is a unique record.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Khushi Kapoor
3 hours ago
Whose picture does Khushi Kapoor have as her mobile wallpaper?

Actress Khushi Kapoor misses her mother, as evidenced by the fact that...
Aryan Khan graduation
1 day ago
Photos from Aryan Khan’s graduation ceremony go viral

Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has...
Disha Patani outfit
1 week ago
What is Disha Patani’s take on an ideal outfit?

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has said that she doesn't know much about...
Disha Patani Radhe
1 week ago
What are Disha Patani’s sentiments a day before the release of Radhe?

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has said that she is both excited and...
Amitabh bachchan
1 week ago
Amitabh Bachchan Has Donated INR15 Crore towards Covid-19 relief work

As the second wave of coronavirus has wreaked havoc in India, many...
Shahid Kapoor
1 week ago
Shahid Kapoor shares the true meaning of happiness

One of Bollywood's most popular actors, Shahid Kapoor has clarified the meaning...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saboor Aly Minal Khan
1 min ago
Saboor Aly congratulates Minal Khan after her official announcement

Saboor Aly and Minal Khan, famous friends of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Shaniera Akram stands with Palestine
22 mins ago
“I Will Never Support Torture, Destruction Of Innocent People”: Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram takes to her social...
Noor Bukhari
26 mins ago
Who is Noor Bukhari’s strength and weakness?

Former showbiz industry actress Noor Bukhari told fans about her weakness and...
Karachi: Demolition Of Leased Properties Along Drains Extended
28 mins ago
Karachi: Demolition Of Leased Properties Along Drains Extended

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended its earlier stay order against...