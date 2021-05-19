Film ‘Radhe’ made a unique earning record on the first day of release

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe’ made Rs 60,000 of earning from cinemas during the global coronavirus epidemic.

Salman Khan‘s film ‘Radhe’ was released on online streaming platforms on eid owing to Covid-19 restrictions. The film was only released in 3 cinemas in the Indian state of Tripura due to the corona lockdown.

Due to the coronavirus curfew, only 11 film shows are being shown in cinemas daily. According to foreign media reports, the film made Rs 10,432 on the first day, Rs 22,518 on the second day, Rs 13,485 on the third day and Rs 13,485 on the fourth day.

Thus, in 4 days, the total earning of the film ‘Radhe’ was 59 thousand 920 Indian rupees.

On the other hand, the movie ‘Radhe’ has been viewed more than 4 million times on the first day of its release on an online platform, which is a unique record.