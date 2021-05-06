“I have recovered well” – Pooja Hedge tests negative for COVID-19

Indian actress Pooja Hedge, who haad diagnosed with coronavirus on April 25, has fully recovered now and tested negative.

Pooja Hegde has shared the good news of recovering from Covid-19 with all her fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, she informed the fans about her successful recovery from COVID-19 by staying in isolation at her home in Mumbai.

She wrote, “I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt, and finally tested NEGATIVE. All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done its magic. Forever grateful stay safe,”

Shining with joy, Pooja Hegde also treated her fans with a new snap.

Pooja Hegde will continue to stay in her Mumbai residence for another month as all the shootings have been stalled due to the pandemic situation in Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde is currently acting in ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Acharya’ and ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.