India Coronavirus: Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 06:32 pm
Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID positive patients in India.

The Radhe actor shared the details on his Instagram handle and wrote,

“Our first lot of 500 oxygen concentrators have reached mumbai. Covid positive patients who need these oxygen concentrators. We will be giving these concentrators for free, pls return them once done using.”

 

Earlier, Salman Khan had announced financial support for 25,000 daily wage employees in the Indian film industry this year like last year.

In March 2020, Salman Khan helped 25,000 employees during the lockdown due to Coronavirus in India.

In 2020, Salman Khan supported 25,000 daily wage employees with the help of the Federation of Western Indian Sign Employees (FWICE).

Similarly, this year, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and amidst the second-worst wave of Coronavirus in India, the film industry announced financial support for 25,000 daily wage employees.

