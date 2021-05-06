Double Click 970×250

Indian Actress Dies Due To Coronavirus Complications

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 09:26 pm
Abhilasha Patil

Indian actress Abhilasha Patil has lost her life due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

The Indian actress has worked in several Bollywood movies including Sushant Singh Rajput’s film “Chhichhore”, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” and Kareena Kapoor’s “Good Newwz”.

The actress has also worked in several regional Marathi movies.

The Marathi and Bollywood industry is shocked to hear the news of Abhilasha’s death. Director Shashank said that she was a very hardworking actress. We worked together. I am very sorry to hear the news of the corpse’s death and I have no words to express my feelings.

It should be noted that comedian Pandu of Indian Tamil films also died this morning due to coronavirus. Apart from them, Indian actor and producer Lalit Behl and well-known musician Sharon Rathur have also died due to coronavirus a few days ago.

