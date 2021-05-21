Indian film actress Radhika Apte reacts to her leaked nude clip

Indian film actress Radhika Apte said that the film ‘Parched’ directed by Leena Yadav’s was signed by her at a time when she was desperately on the look out for a project.

According to sources, a clip from Radhika’s film ‘Clean Shaven’ was leaked with allegations claiming she was in it. The actress however denied the rumors regarding her leaked nude video clip.

Speaking about the role of a sex worker she played in the movie Parched the actress said, “I really needed a role like that because in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body, and I have always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face. When a nude clip leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days. It wasn’t because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognised me from the images”.

Radhika additionally said, “The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it’s not me. I don’t think there is anything one can do, but ignore. Anything else is a waste of time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide'”..

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s ‘OK Computer’ alongside fellow actors and stars, Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff among others.