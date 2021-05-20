Double Click 970×250

Indian Singer Arijit Singh’s Mother Passes Away

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 12:04 am
Arijit Singh mother

Renowned Indian singer and musician Arijit Singh’s mother has passed away.

According to details, singer Arjit Singh’s mother died due to a brain stroke.

Aditi Singh, the 52-year-old mother of Arjit Singh, was undergoing treatment at a Calcutta hospital for the past three weeks.

Aditi Singh was rushed to hospital after her condition deteriorated due to corona.

According to sources, Arjit’s mother had tested negative for corona two days ago due to which the health of the singer’s mother had deteriorated.

It may be recalled that last week, Bollywood and Bengali film actress Swastika Mukherjee and film director Surjit Mukherjee had appealed on social media to donate blood for Arjit’s mother Aditi Singh.

