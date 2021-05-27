Double Click 728 x 90
Kangana Ranaut enjoys reading in a sunny day at Manali

Raba Noor

27th May, 2021. 07:51 pm
Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood diva, Kangana Ranaut chilling in summers with her family at her hometown, Manali.

The Queen actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her lazy afternoon on a sunny day chilling at her home’s terrace.

In the picture, Kangana can be seen reading a book and donning a white casual kurta set.

She further shared some insights from the book and penned, “History of India, so heart-wrenching, conflicting and brutal…..You are a fool if you take a side but a bigger fool if you don’t take any ❤️.”

Have a look at her post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Earlier, the actress had shared a picture of herself while gardening at her property.

“Today I planted 20 trees, we only ask what I got, sometimes please ask what I gave back to this planet also !!!” she wrote

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in the biopic of late J. Jayalalithaa.

