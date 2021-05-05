Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘permanent suspension’ of her Twitter account

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the permanent deferment of her Twitter account that was suspended after the contentious tweets about the post-election violence in West Bengal.

As per reports, Kangana in a statement said “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do.”

She continued, “Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering.”

A Twitter spokesman told Indian media that they took action against any account that violates Twitter’s rules and regulations. They welcome the free expression of people on our services. However, as stated in our Abuse Policy, people may not engage in targeted harassment, nor anyone can incite others to do so.

“The account has been permanently suspended for persistent violations,” Twitter said. According to the spokesman, Twitter’s rules and regulations are for all users and anyone found violating it will be dealt with without discrimination.

As the actress’s Twitter account is no longer, it is difficult to access the original text of her tweets. However, the excerpts of her controversial tweets published by the Indian media show that she urged Indian Prime Minister Modi to resort to gangster tactics to “tame” West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee’s regional party defeated Modi’s Hindu nationalists in elections over the weekend to retain control of the state government.

Kangana’s account was temporarily suspended in January as well when she tweeted about web series Tandav and said that it was “time to take their (the makers’) heads off”.