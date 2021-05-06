Double Click 970×250

‘Ludo’ film editor Ajay Sharma passes away due to Covid-19

06th May, 2021. 01:43 pm
Ajay Sharma

Bollywood Film editor Ajay Sharma passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications at a government hospital in New Delhi, sources said. He was in his late 30s. He was known for his work on films like ‘Ludo’ and ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

According to an Indian media reporter: “He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was in the ICU for the last two weeks. He breathed his last between 1-2 am today at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi,”

He is survived by his wife and a four years old son.

He made his directorial debut with the short film ‘Jolly 1995’. Sharma was working on the upcoming sports drama ‘Rashmi Rocket’, starring Taapsee Pannu.
Many film personalities took to social media to shared condolence messages on his demise.

