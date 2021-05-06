Nafisa Ali quashes rumors about Lucky Ali’s death, says: ‘’he is totally well’’

Quashing all rumours of his death, Nafisa Ali has confirmed that Lucky Ali is healthy and is with his family at his Bengaluru farmhouse.

Actor Nafisa Ali took to Twitter and put all fears to rest, announcing that he is healthy and fine. She also confirmed that he has not been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Twitter was flooded with condolence messages after a fake report of Lucky’s death floated around Tuesday evening. While addressing the rumours, Nafisa said: “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health.”

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health. — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

According to Indian media: she said: “I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies.”

“He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine”, Nafisa further said.

Lucky Ali, a pop star in the 90s, returned to the limelight last year when a video of him singing for a group of people in a non-formal set-up, went viral. He was singing one of his popular romantic numbers, O Sanam.