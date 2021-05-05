Double Click 970×250

Nikki Tamboli Prays For Her Dad After Her Brother Passed Away

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 10:09 pm
Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14’s contestant was shattered into pieces after her brother passed away the previous day due to the deadly coronavirus.

 

Earlier today, Nikki Tamboli shared a post on her Instagram account in which she promised her father to always stand by him in the most difficult times of his life.

She prays for her parents to be strong enough to deal with the challenging situation as their son has left this world at such a young day.

“Dear God, please give them strength. Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day 🙏🏻🙏🏻
& I’ll try to keep this smile on your face throughout. I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss..”

 

” I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss.. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son 🙁 I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom”, wrote Tamboli.

