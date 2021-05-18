Double Click 970×250

Photos from Aryan Khan’s graduation ceremony go viral

Hamna Humail

18th May, 2021.
Aryan Khan graduation

Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has completed his graduation from University of Southern California.

He was awarded degrees in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, and School of Cinematic Arts.

A small graduation ceremony was held Sunday at the University of California following Covid-19 SOPs in which students were presented with their certificates.

Fans expressed their happiness, congratulating Aryan after his photos from the graduation ceremony went viral on social media.

During an interview, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan had said that his son Aryan did not want to be an actor like his father but instead wants to perform and fulfil his duties as a film director.

