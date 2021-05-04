Double Click 970×250

Pictures of ‘’Deepveer’’ will melt your heart

04th May, 2021. 09:17 pm
Deepika and Ranveer

Bollywood actor and actress Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on 28 November 2018, they decided to get married in Italy,

The couple was together forever and Ranveer Singh always shares his feelings and love towards Deepika in front of cameras, in interviews they mock and admire each other

We all know the love they have between them, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is the hottest couple in Bollywood, the couple stayed in 6 years of relationship before they got married

Here are some cute and adorable pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone that will surely bring a smile to your face.

Deepika and Ranveer

 

Previously, While walking on the MAMI red carpet, Deepika Padukone always makes sure that all eyes were on her. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Deepika Padukone rocked in a white cut-sleeve blouse with a heavily ruffled neckline tucked right into black pants. To add more drama into this look, DP’s pants additionally featured a connected sweeping lengthy practice in a black satin material.

 

