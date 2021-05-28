Salman Khan Case against KRK takes a turning point

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s lawyer has reacted to KRK’s claims alleging that Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against him over the review of the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

KRK said that he had made negative reviews and ridicule Salman’s movie which has angered the actor.

In the case, the source said: “KRK are constantly sharing wrong and inflammatory things against Salman that have tarnished his image. By doing all this, KRK wants to attract the attention of the people.

“In court today, KRK’s lawyer said he would not share any objectionable things against Salman Khan till the next date.” the source added

Furthermore, KRK also urged Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, to withdraw the case against him.