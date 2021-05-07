Double Click 970×250

Salman Khan Extends Financial Support To 25,000 Film Workers Amid Second Wave

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 09:12 pm
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced financial support for 25,000 daily wage employees in the Indian film industry this year like last year.

In March 2020, Salman Khan helped 25,000 employees during the lockdown due to Coronavirus in India.

In 2020, Salman Khan supported 25,000 daily wage employees with the help of the Federation of Western Indian Sign Employees (FWICE).

Similarly, this year, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and amidst the second-worst wave of Coronavirus in India, the film industry announced financial support for 25,000 daily wage employees.

The Indian media reported that BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western Indian Sign Employees (FWICE), confirmed that Dabang Hero’s manager had approached him regarding employee support.

The report said that Salman Khan would also provide financial assistance to 25,000 daily wage employees in the film industry this year.

The report said that Salman Khan had sought bank accounts of daily wage employees from the Federation of Western Indian Sign Employees so that the money could be transferred to these employees as soon as possible.

Salman Khan will pay Rs 1,500 per person to 25,000 employees of the industry, which will be equivalent to about three days’ wages for each worker.

Not only this, but Salman Khan has also announced to donate half of the earnings of his film ‘Radhe’, which is ready for release on Eid-ul-Fitr this year, to the victims of Coronavirus.

According to the reports, Zee Entertainment, a joint production company of ‘Radhe’, has announced that half of the film’s earnings will be donated to meet the country’s oxygen shortage and provide medical equipment.

Salman Khan and the production company (Go India) will contribute to the Coronavirus Relief Fund and the money donated will be used to buy not only oxygen and medical equipment but also Personal Protective Equipment Kits (PPE Kits) for front line workers.

It may be recalled that despite the second-worst wave of Coronavirus in India, Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe’ will be released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on May 13 on various streaming websites and also in certain cinema halls.

