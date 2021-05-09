Double Click 970×250

Salman Khan Shares Endearing Photo Of Her Mother

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 09:52 pm
There is nothing hidden that how much Salman Khan loves his mother and family.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan got a bit late but managed to wish his mother on mother’s day on social media. The megastar shared a graceful photo of her mother Sushila Charak on his Instagram account.

 

The actor, however, advised everyone to stay safe due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Mother is a word, whenever we hear that word it brings to mind an entity full of gentleness, equanimity, sincerity, patience and sacrifice. The creator of the universe has sent a beautiful package of benevolence into this world in the form of the mother. No human being, religion, nation or sect can deny the magnitude of mother’s love.

