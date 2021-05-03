Double Click 970×250

Sanjay Dutt Shares Heartfelt Post For Late Mother Nargis On Her Death Anniversary

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 11:34 pm
Nargis Dutt

40 years have passed since the renowned 60s Bollywood actress Nargis Dutt left this world.

Nargis’ son and well-known Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has shared a message on social media on his mother Nargis Dutt’s death anniversary and also shared a memorable photo of his childhood with her.

In the picture, it can be seen that little Sanjay Dutt is looking very happy in his mother’s arms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Actress Nargis died of cancer in 1981 and Sanjay Dutt’s first film ‘Rocky’ was released three days later after her death.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt, one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry who recently defeated lung cancer, wrote a loving message on social media for his late parents.

The veteran actor shared a memorable photo of his parents on his social media account on Twitter on his parents’ wedding anniversary.

In the photo shared on Twitter, Sunil Dutt is looking at his wife with loving eyes while this photo also reflects the beautiful relationship between the couple.

“Both of you taught me the real meaning of love. Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad,” Dutt tweeted, remembering his parents with a nostalgic picture of them.

The Bollywood actor also added a heart emoji with his message for his late parents.

Sanjay Dutt’s father Sunil Dutt is from Pakistan. He was born on June 6, 1929 in Jhelum, Pakistan.

Sunil Dutt has made many historical films including successful films like Mother India, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Parampara, Hamraaz, Jaani Dushman and Milan.

Sunil Dutt has worked with all the major producers, production houses and directors of his time. His last film was Munna Bhai MBBS in which he worked with his son Sanjay Dutt.

