Sara Ali Khan Pens Down A Poem For Her Mother Amrita Singh

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 06:28 pm
Sara Ali Khan

As the world celebrates International Mother’s Day today (Sunday), Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has also shared an unforgettable photo with her mother, Amrita Singh.

The Simba actress shared a photo with her mother on Instagram in which she can be seen hugging Amrita tightly.

To make the day for special for her mother, Sara wrote a funny yet meaningful poem for Amrita.

“Baby Bear, Mumma Bear 🐻🧸
We together are the perfect pair 👯‍♀️
My love for her will never compare ♾
To any love or any care 💕
And therefore today this hug I share🤗🤗🤗”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Earlier, Sara took to Instagram and shared a short clip from Gulmarg, Kashmir, and wished “Ramadan Kareem” to Muslims across the world.

The video featured Baba Rishi located near Gulmarg in the Baramulla district. Evening prayers could also be heard in the video.

Love Aaj Kal actress was on her vacation with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

