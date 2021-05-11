Shahid Kapoor shares the true meaning of happiness

One of Bollywood’s most popular actors, Shahid Kapoor has clarified the meaning of happiness and has quoted, ‘happiness is not absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings…’

Shahid Kapoor shared a post on Instagram which he called ‘The picture of happiness’, which was created by the famous Turkish artist Abidin Dino.

The actor wrote in the caption of the photo, “The great Turkish poet – once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS.

He drew a picture of a whole family – cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on each member’s face!”

Sharing the post, the actor gave out a special message to his followers stating that happiness is not the absence of suffering but real happiness is in accepting the suffering.