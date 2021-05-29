Double Click 728 x 90
Shahid Kapoor Wishes Dad Pankaj Kapur On His Birthday

Raba Noor

29th May, 2021. 11:42 pm
Shahid Kapoor

The Shandaar actor Pankaj Kapur turns 67, on this event Shahid Kapoor wishes his dad a very happy birthday via a social media post.

The Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram and shared a perfect happy click with his father.

In the caption, Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday dad,”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

On the other hand, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also wishes his father-in-law.

She shared a cheerful picture of her father-in-law Pankaj in her Instagram story and wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad” and accompanied it with heart emoji, heart-eye emoji, and a rose.

Check it out here:

Fans also showered love and wished the legendary actor in the comments section of the post.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in supporting roles.

