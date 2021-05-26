Double Click 728 x 90
Shahrukh Khan Daughter’s Suhana khan gets a marriage proposal

Web Desk

26th May, 2021. 07:12 pm
Suhana khan

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gets a marriage proposal on her 21st birthday from a fan on Twitter.

Suhana’s mother Gauri had shared a picture and wrote a special birthday message for her daughter.

She posted a picture with the caption, “Happy birthday.. you are loved today, tomorrow, and always.”

Have a look:

The star kid, who is followed by millions on Instagram, was quick to respond to her mother’s post with “I love you” and heart emoticons.

While there were several comments poured in from all sides, one of the fans specifically got everyone’s attention who proposed Suhana for the marriage in the comments section.

The fan wrote, ‘Gauri mam meri Shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri monthly payment 1lakh+ hai.’ The comment was uploaded by a Shah Rukh Khan fan.

Suhana celebrated her 21st birthday with her friends in New York.

Suhana is quite active on social media where she commands a huge fan following. She often shares her photos and videos with fans.

