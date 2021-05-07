Shilpa Shetty’s Family Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s family has been tested positive for coronavirus including her husband Raj Kundra, parents-in-law, her children Samisha and Viaan Raj Kundra.
The starlet shared the saddening news on the picture and video-sharing app Instagram and said,
“The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly Raj, They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice.”
“Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God’s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery.”
She went on to say,
“My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we’re grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response.”
“Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not… STILL, stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY’”, she concluded.
