Double Click 970×250

Shilpa Shetty’s Family Tests Positive For COVID-19

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 06:54 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s family has been tested positive for coronavirus including her husband Raj Kundra, parents-in-law, her children Samisha and Viaan Raj Kundra.

The starlet shared the saddening news on the picture and video-sharing app Instagram and said,

“The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly Raj, They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice.”

“Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God’s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery.”

She went on to say,

“My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we’re grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response.”

“Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not… STILL, stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY’”, she concluded.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

44 mins ago
These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity: Kartik Aaryan

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan said that "these tough times reinstate...
Abhilasha Patil
22 hours ago
Indian Actress Dies Due To Coronavirus Complications

Indian actress Abhilasha Patil has lost her life due to complications caused...
Kriti Sanon
1 day ago
Actress Kriti Sanon misses her time on sets amidst the ongoing pandemic

Bollywood's stunning actress Kriti Sanon is "craving to be on the sets"...
Pooja Hedge
1 day ago
“I have recovered well” – Pooja Hedge tests negative for COVID-19

Indian actress Pooja Hedge, who haad diagnosed with coronavirus on April 25,...
Ajay Sharma
1 day ago
‘Ludo’ film editor Ajay Sharma passes away due to Covid-19

Bollywood Film editor Ajay Sharma passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications...
Nafisa Ali
1 day ago
Nafisa Ali quashes rumors about Lucky Ali’s death, says: ‘’he is totally well’’

Quashing all rumours of his death, Nafisa Ali has confirmed that Lucky...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Quetta RAMADAN TIMING 2020
3 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Quetta 2021: Sehri time in Quetta, Iftari time in Quetta

Today Ramadan Calendar Quetta 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing Schedule...
Jumma Tul Wida
25 mins ago
Pakistani Celebrities Wish Jumma Tul Wida To Muslims Across World

Jumma Tul Wida is a day celebrated by Muslims across the globe...
Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021
27 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021: Sehri time in Faisalabad, Iftari time in Faisalabad

Today Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing...
Stranger Things Season 4: Get Ready For The Roller CoasterRide Of Horror-Fiction
31 mins ago
Stranger Things Season 4: Get Ready For The Roller Coaster Ride Of Horror-Fiction

Streaming site Netflix has released a new teaser for the fourth season...