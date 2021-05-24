Sonu Sood pens emotional note as he feels helpless

Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood has spoken about the helplessness he feels when he is unable to save people who had asked him for help amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Taking to Twitter, the Dabangg actor shared his thoughts and said that he is heartbroken as he lost Covid-19 patients.

“Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own.” He wrote

He further said, “It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few.”

Sood talked of being helpless as he feels someone close to him died, he said,

“The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless”

However, Sood’s fans and followers tried to cheer him up and reminded him of all the good work he has done so far.