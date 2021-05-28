Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actors flat mate arrested by NCB

In a major action in the Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Sidharth Pitani, who is a former flatmate and friend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in a drug-related case.

“Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad,” confirmed an NCB official.

According to media reports, Sidharth Pitani has been arrested from Hyderabad and the accused will be produced in the court today.

Furthermore, Pithani was among four people, who were present at Sushant’s home in Mumbai when he was found hanging in his room on June 14 last year.

On March 5, the NCB charge sheet was filed before a Mumbai Special NDPS Court, following two cases registered by the drug law enforcement agency after an intimation from the Enforcement Directorate which was probing the financial angles in Sushant’s death.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau have questioned Pithani in the past. In fact, he was quizzed by the CBI for several days in a row in September 2020.