Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actors flat mate arrested by NCB

Raba Noor

28th May, 2021. 09:23 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sushant Singh Rajput case

In a major action in the Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Sidharth Pitani, who is a former flatmate and friend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in a drug-related case.

“Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad,” confirmed an NCB official.

According to media reports, Sidharth Pitani has been arrested from Hyderabad and the accused will be produced in the court today.

Furthermore, Pithani was among four people, who were present at Sushant’s home in Mumbai when he was found hanging in his room on June 14 last year.

On March 5, the NCB charge sheet was filed before a Mumbai Special NDPS Court, following two cases registered by the drug law enforcement agency after an intimation from the Enforcement Directorate which was probing the financial angles in Sushant’s death.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau have questioned Pithani in the past. In fact, he was quizzed by the CBI for several days in a row in September 2020.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Salman Khan Case
1 hour ago
Salman Khan Case against KRK takes a turning point

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's lawyer has reacted to KRK's claims alleging that...
Amitabh Bachchan bought an apartment
2 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan buys new apartment worth millions of rupees

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has bought a new apartment worth INR 31...
Bollywood celebs marriage proposal
1 day ago
Bollywood Celebs who received marriage proposal on Social media

Bollywood celebrities always have a close bond with their social media fans...
Alia Bhatt
1 day ago
Watch: Alia Bhatt announced to prod cast a web series about Coronavirus

Bollywood actor and producer, Alia Bhatt has announced the release of a...
Kangana Ranaut
1 day ago
Kangana Ranaut enjoys reading in a sunny day at Manali

Bollywood diva, Kangana Ranaut chilling in summers with her family at her...
Sushmita Sen
2 days ago
Sushmita Sen shares a powerful message about her blunders in life

Bollywood versatile actress, Sushmita Sen has shared a powerful message about making...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PFF: Syed Ashfaq Hussain will organize an executive committee meeting
3 mins ago
PFF: Syed Ashfaq Hussain to organize an executive committee meeting

In Lahore, Syed Ashfaq Hussain will organize an executive committee meeting of...
Kim Kardashian revealed how she tested positive for COVID-19
6 mins ago
Kim Kardashian revealed how she tested positive for COVID-19

Kim Kardashian breaks the silence and finally revealed the story about how...
Television stars and Fans showered love on Minal Khan and her family
10 mins ago
Television stars and Fans showered love on Minal Khan and her family

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly showered love on her colleague and a television...
Finally, WhatsApp finds a solution to protect their user's privacy
27 mins ago
WhatsApp finds a solution to protect their user’s privacy

WhatsApp users should know that sharing their six-digit pin with anyone else...