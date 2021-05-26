Sushmita Sen shares a powerful message about her blunders in life

Bollywood versatile actress, Sushmita Sen has shared a powerful message about making blunders in life.

The actress has won millions of hearts with her beauty and stunning acting but the former beauty queen has also been touted as beauty with brains.

Took to her Instagram, the Aarya actress shared a beautiful picture of herself with a powerful message about making blunders in life.

She wrote, “You guys often ask me if I have off days…of course, I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!! And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognize the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me!”

What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully, repaid in full!, she added

As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!!! #sharing #stateofmind #lifelessons #positivity #practice #acceptance #karma #faith #time” she further said

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post:

On the work side, Sushmita Sen’s had amazed her fans with her come back in the release of Aarya in 2020 wherein she played the titular role. The crime drama, which also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar, and Sikander Kher in the lead, was a massive hit among the fans.