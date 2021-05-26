Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sushmita Sen shares a powerful message about her blunders in life

Web Desk

27th May, 2021. 12:09 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Sushmita Sen

Bollywood versatile actress, Sushmita Sen has shared a powerful message about making blunders in life.

The actress has won millions of hearts with her beauty and stunning acting but the former beauty queen has also been touted as beauty with brains.

Took to her Instagram, the Aarya actress shared a beautiful picture of herself with a powerful message about making blunders in life.

She wrote, “You guys often ask me if I have off days…of course, I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!! And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognize the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me!”

What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully, repaid in full!, she added

As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!!! #sharing #stateofmind #lifelessons #positivity #practice #acceptance #karma #faith #time” she further said

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

On the work side, Sushmita Sen’s had amazed her fans with her come back in the release of Aarya in 2020 wherein she played the titular role. The crime drama, which also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar, and Sikander Kher in the lead, was a massive hit among the fans.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Madhuri Dixit
4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit discloses, “Friends” is her all-time favorite show

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has revealed that the US television show “Friends”...
Suhana khan
6 hours ago
Shahrukh Khan Daughter’s Suhana khan gets a marriage proposal

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gets a marriage proposal...
Sanjay Dutt
6 hours ago
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE

Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt has been granted the UAE Golden Visa, he...
Famous Bollywood siblings
1 day ago
Check out these famous Bollywood siblings and their unique bond – from Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor

Check out the most famous siblings in Bollywood. Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz...
Alia bhatt
1 day ago
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in traditional lehenga

Alia Bhatt has frequently been seen making fashion statements in traditional attire....
Anita Hassanandani
1 day ago
Video: Anita Hassanandani’s son Aaravv shows he is ‘born to fly’

Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her son where he was appeared...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

The Holy Kaaba
42 mins ago
Sun To Align Directly Above The Holy Kaaba Tomorrow

Professor Javed Iqbal, director of the Institute of Space Science and Technology,...
PSL 6 remaining matches visas issued
45 mins ago
PSL 2021: Players, Staff To Leave For UAE On Thursday

To play the remaining matches of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super...
Kim Kardashian
56 mins ago
Kim Kardashian failed baby bar exam, says, ‘I am a failure’

Kim Kardashian has been trying to become a lawyer now for more...
Selena Gomez
57 mins ago
Selena Gomez shares an adorable throwback clip of her young self

The 28-year-old singer Selena Gomez shares a video of her younger self...