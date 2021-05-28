The scene outside from the house of Lisa Ray leave fans enchanting

Indian actress Lisa Ray shares pictures of her residence on social media which fans are surprised to see and are asking where it is while praising the place of residence.

She took to her Instagram and shared multiple photos taken from a home that left users amazed as they couldn’t stop admiring the house after seeing the natural landscapes, greenery, mountains, and flying clouds.

The actress captions her post: “This evening, I threw a jacket over my Pajamas and walked and walked.”

However, the actress did answer that where she lives or where this beautiful valley is located.

Look at the beautiful view of her house here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray)

Lisa is an Indian-Canadian who has been modeling and acting in India for a long time.