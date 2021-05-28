Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

The scene outside from the house of Lisa Ray leave fans enchanting

Raba Noor

28th May, 2021. 11:53 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Lisa Ray

Indian actress Lisa Ray shares pictures of her residence on social media which fans are surprised to see and are asking where it is while praising the place of residence.

She took to her Instagram and shared multiple photos taken from a home that left users amazed as they couldn’t stop admiring the house after seeing the natural landscapes, greenery, mountains, and flying clouds.

The actress captions her post: “This evening, I threw a jacket over my Pajamas and walked and walked.”

However, the actress did answer that where she lives or where this beautiful valley is located.

Look at the beautiful view of her house here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray)

Lisa is an Indian-Canadian who has been modeling and acting in India for a long time.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Jacqueline Fernandez, upcoming track ‘Paani Paani’
23 mins ago
Check out the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez, upcoming track ‘Paani Paani’

After the major success of ‘Genda Phool’, Jacqueline and Badshah reunite again...
Sushant Singh Rajput case
3 hours ago
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actors flat mate arrested by NCB

In a major action in the Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide case, the...
Salman Khan Case
3 hours ago
Salman Khan Case against KRK takes a turning point

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's lawyer has reacted to KRK's claims alleging that...
Amitabh Bachchan bought an apartment
3 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan buys new apartment worth millions of rupees

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has bought a new apartment worth INR 31...
Bollywood celebs marriage proposal
1 day ago
Bollywood Celebs who received marriage proposal on Social media

Bollywood celebrities always have a close bond with their social media fans...
Alia Bhatt
1 day ago
Watch: Alia Bhatt announced to prod cast a web series about Coronavirus

Bollywood actor and producer, Alia Bhatt has announced the release of a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Jacqueline Fernandez, upcoming track ‘Paani Paani’
23 mins ago
Check out the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez, upcoming track ‘Paani Paani’

After the major success of ‘Genda Phool’, Jacqueline and Badshah reunite again...
Cruella
23 mins ago
What Emma Stone misses the most while shooting Cruella?

American actress, Emma Stone shared what she missed the most during the...
UNICEF: Pfizer vaccine arrive in Islamabad through COVAX
45 mins ago
UNICEF: Pfizer vaccine arrived in Islamabad through COVAX

UNICEF Pakistan on Friday reported that over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer...
BSEK to issue admit cards
1 hour ago
Karachi Board To Issue Admit Cards For Classes 9, 10 From May 31st

On Friday, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced that...