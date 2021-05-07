Double Click 970×250

These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity: Kartik Aaryan

Gulmeena Hamid

07th May, 2021.
On Thursday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan said that “these tough times reinstate my faith in humanity.”

The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor took to Instagram and shared his throwback photo from the Golden Temple, Amritsar and wrote,

It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

He concluded by writing,

“Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow”.

Earlier, the Bollywood actor was tested positive for the novel virus.

Kartik Aaryan shared the news on his social media account and asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery from the deadly virus.

“I am positive, pray,” Kartik wrote on his account with a picture of a plus sign.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

