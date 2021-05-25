Double Click 728 x 90
Video: Anita Hassanandani’s son Aaravv shows he is ‘born to fly’

Web Desk

25th May, 2021. 01:31 pm
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her son where he was appeared to be flying, this cute and adorable video will warm your heart.

The little one has his own Instagram account where he has 1,00,000 followers which are run by his parents. Businessman Rohit Reddy’s son, Aaravv, seemingly took flight in an edited video shared on his Instagram page.

Anita is seen holding him and kissing him before he appears to fly in a video posted on Aaravv’s page. The caption read, “Born to Fly!”

Producer Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans showed love and amusement in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaravv Reddy (@aaravvreddy)

