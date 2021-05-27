Double Click 728 x 90
Watch: Alia Bhatt announced to prod cast a web series about Coronavirus

Raba Noor

27th May, 2021. 09:36 pm
Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor and producer, Alia Bhatt has announced the release of a five-part web series to spread awareness about Coronavirus.

As an attempt to spread authentic information about COVID-19 vaccines amid “myths and rumors that are exchanged on social media.”

The Student of the Year actress shared this news on her Twitter account.

According to Indian media, the five-part web series (the intersection) has been developed in collaboration with Alia Productions and Podcast Network Audiomatic.

In a video message, the 28-year-old actress said “Even though the vaccines are here, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is due to misinformation, myths, and rumors that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms,”

“This series will help you provide information about the vaccine through reliable sources, as well as help you choose the vaccine,” she concluded

“The Intersection”, which debuts on Thursday, will see renowned doctors and global health activists sharing data and facts around COVID-19 vaccines.

Check Out Alia Bhatt’s Tweet Below:

