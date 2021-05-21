What stopped Fatima Shaikh from washing her hands the whole day?

Indian film actress Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she once touched Shah Rukh Khan and did not wash her hands all day after that.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was introduced to Shah Rukh during a Diwali party by Aamir Khan.

The actress reportedly said that this was the time when she was busy shooting for the film ‘Dangal’, along with fellow actress Sanya Malhotra.

“A funny incident took place, Shah Rukh had arrived at the Diwali party and I was immediately flustered. Wherever he would go, I would look from afar. Aamir introduced us to him and Shah Rukh cracked a joke. I don’t remember the joke though but I laughed and ended up touching him. The whole day I did not wash my hand,” said the actress. Fatima Sana humorously added that if Shah Rukh Khan found out he would not work with her.

She said she had never seen Shah Rukh Khan so up close in her childhood and never saw him again after their meeting at the Diwali party.

The Indian actress said that if she gets a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan she will not refuse the offer.