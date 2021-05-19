Double Click 970×250

Whose picture does Khushi Kapoor have as her mobile wallpaper?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 11:47 am
Khushi Kapoor

Actress Khushi Kapoor misses her mother, as evidenced by the fact that a picture of her childhood with Sri Devi is her mobile phone wallpaper.

Paparazzi captured a picture of Khushi Kapoor displaying her wallpaper as she had her phone turned towards the camera while the screen was unlocked.

In the picture, innocent Khushi is sitting on her mother’s shoulder.

Taking to her Instagram handle on mother’s day, the young actress shared throwback pictures with her mother, late actress Sri Devi.

