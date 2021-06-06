Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this Sunday morning over complaints of breathing issues, has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

Indian media outlet quoting Dilip Kumar’s doctor, reported that Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and put on oxygen support.

Sharing update on his health, the doctor said Dilip is stable and not in the ICU. He will be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days.

Earlier today his wife Saira Banu confirmed the news that he was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital.

A tweet was also sent out from the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar to update his fans about his health.

Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

