Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 05:47 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Dilip Kumar

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this Sunday morning over complaints of breathing issues, has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

Indian media outlet quoting Dilip Kumar’s doctor, reported that Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and put on oxygen support.

Sharing update on his health, the doctor said Dilip is stable and not in the ICU. He will be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days.

Earlier today his wife Saira Banu confirmed the news that he was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital.

A tweet was also sent out from the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar to update his fans about his health.

The tweet reads: “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe”.

 

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Neha Kakkar
5 hours ago
‘Wish I could give you more’ says Rohanpreet on Neha’s Birthday bash

On the special occasion of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s Birthday, her husband...
Deepika Padukone
5 hours ago
Photos: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in her least favorite color

Deepika Padukone dislikes the color yellow, yet she slayed in all yellow...
Evelyn Sharma Wedding
7 hours ago
Ye Jawani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Married To Her Fiancé In Australia

A German model and Indian film actress Evelyn Sharma has tied the...
Yami Gautam
24 hours ago
Yami Gautam shares Pictures from her private wedding ceremony with Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam surprised her fans on Friday when she shared photographs of...
Neha Kakkar
1 day ago
Rohanpreet Singh wishes Neha Kakkar on her 33rd birthday

Indian singer Rohanpreet Singh shared a heart touching birthday note for his...
Yami Gautam
2 days ago
Yami Gautam steals the show with her Bridal trousseau, simple yet elegant

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently got married to Indian writer and Director...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

UK dating apps
2 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
23 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
43 mins ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
48 mins ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...